van Ginkel KCH, Koks EE, de Groen F, Nguyen VD, Alfieri L. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2022; 108: e103332.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
River flooding is a profound climate hazard in Europe and a threat to its road transport infrastructure. However, its impact on road network interruptions is mostly unexplored, while some have suggested that national road networks may experience tipping points. This study assesses the robustness of road networks of European countries and their potential for a tipping point: an abrupt and disproportionally large loss of network functionality, due to unfavourable combinations of floods.
Language: en
Percolation analysis; Resilience; River floods; Road disruption; Road network; Robustness; Tipping points