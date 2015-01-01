|
Ghose B, Etowa J. Safety (Basel) 2022; 8(2): e31.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Measures related to subjective well-being such as perceived happiness and life satisfaction are becoming increasingly popular among health researchers due to their strong correlation with longevity and all-cause mortality. Previous studies have focused on the role of environmental safety on female empowerment. However, not much is known about the impact of environmental risk factors such as perceived safety on subjective well-being, especially in the low-middle-income countries (LMICs). The present study aims to investigate the association between self-reported safety and self-reported happiness and life satisfaction among women in selected LMICs in Asia and Africa.
happiness; life satisfaction; perceived neighborhood safety; women’s health