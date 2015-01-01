Abstract

Measures related to subjective well-being such as perceived happiness and life satisfaction are becoming increasingly popular among health researchers due to their strong correlation with longevity and all-cause mortality. Previous studies have focused on the role of environmental safety on female empowerment. However, not much is known about the impact of environmental risk factors such as perceived safety on subjective well-being, especially in the low-middle-income countries (LMICs). The present study aims to investigate the association between self-reported safety and self-reported happiness and life satisfaction among women in selected LMICs in Asia and Africa.



METHODS: We analyzed cross-sectional data from eleven countries on 186,388 women aged 15-49 years from the sixth round of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey. The outcome measures were self-reported happiness and life satisfaction, and their associations with the safety indicators (i.e., feeling unsafe in the neighborhood and at home) were calculated using generalized ordered logit models by adjusting for relevant sociodemographic factors.



RESULTS: The highest percentage of feeling very unsafe both in the neighborhood (39.3%) and at home (26.5%) was reported in Iraq, while Tonga had the highest percentage of reporting both feeling very safe in the neighborhood (55.3%) and at home (54.9%). The odds of self-reported worsening life satisfaction were higher among women who reported feeling very unsafe in the neighborhood [OR = 1.43, 95% CI = 1.36,1.50] and at home [OR = 1.13, 95% CI = 1.08,1.19]. Feeling of being very unsafe in the neighborhood [OR = 1.16, 95% CI = 1.10,1.22] and at home [OR = 1.65, 95% CI = 1.57,1.74] also showed strong positive association with self-reported unhappiness.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings from eleven LMICs across Asia and Africa indicate that lack of environmental safety may negatively impact subjective well-being among women. Further research is necessary to explore the root causes of insecurity and design intervention programs aiming to promote women's psychosocial health and well-being.

