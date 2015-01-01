Abstract

Traffic violations and crashes are inherently associated. Analysis of traffic violation frequency is a prerequisite for improvements in crash prevention and corresponding countermeasures. One of the essential works in the field of traffic violations relates to the exploration of the correlations between a certain violation type (e.g., speeding or safety belt use) and its causal factors (e.g., demographics and road types). Till now, the effects of spatiotemporal and meteorological factors on severe traffic violations, a general term for dangerous driving behaviors, have not been fully considered. Using the dataset consisting of daily severe traffic violations and meteorological conditions during 12 months in Jiangsu Province, China, violation performance functions were developed for three violation types (total violations, driving under the influence, and speeding) based on three models (Poisson regression, zero-inflated Poisson regression, and negative binomial model). The findings indicate that the negative binomial model has a better performance for traffic violation frequency estimation. Additionally, elastic analysis for three violation types relying on the negative binomial model was conducted to present the relationships between the explanatory variables and the expected violation frequency. The effects of spatiotemporal factors have revealed that the violation situations are significantly different in varying cities and the frequency of drunk driving shows a significant time instability. It is also found that rainy days will generate a decrease in the possibility of violation occurrence. With regard to temperature, a significant negative effect is found and the decrease in temperature will bring about an increase in violation frequency. Besides, traffic violation frequency is significantly increased during holidays with comfortable weather conditions. The conclusion of this study can provide insightful suggestions for the department of traffic enforcement to adjust the patrol plans according to the specified periods (weeks, months, or holidays) and weather conditions. Special rectification actions and targeted educational activities are also advised to be put forward simultaneously.

