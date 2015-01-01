Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the nature and rate of sports injuries in medical students, as well as the risk factors at these events.



METHODS: All student-athletes (218) from a Medical School, integrated in at least one of the six team sport modalities (soccer, rugby, indoor soccer, handball, basketball, and volleyball) in 2017, were included. Injuries affecting their performance, regardless of time loss, were included. Athlete-exposure (A-E) was defined as one student-athlete participating in one practice or game.



RESULTS: Injury rates were significantly higher in junior medical students (1(st) - 3(rd) year) (7.58 per 1000 A-E, 95%CI = 6.11-9.06) than in senior medical students (4(th) - 6(th) year) (4.49 per 1000 A-E, 95%CI = 3.26-5.73) (p < 0.001). Multi-sports athletes had higher injury rates (10.69 per 1000 A-E, 95%CI = 8.22-13.17) than single-sport athletes (4.49 per 1000 A-E, 95%CI = 3.51-5.47) (p = 0.002). More than 60% of reported injuries occurred in the lower limbs and the mechanism that accounted for most injuries in games was player contact (51%); whereas in practice, it was non-contact (53%).



CONCLUSION: Junior medical students present a higher injury rate than seniors. Medical students practicing more than one modality had a higher injury rate than those involved in just one sport modality. Level of Evidence IV, Cross-Sectional Study.

