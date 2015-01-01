|
Solimando L, Fasulo M, Cavallero S, Veronese N, Smith L, Vernuccio L, Bolzetta F, Dominguez LJ, Barbagallo M. Aging Clin. Exp. Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
35696056
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Interest in physical and mental health outcomes in caregivers of patients with dementia is increasing. However, there is limited data available on the prevalence of suicidal ideation, suicidal attempts, and suicide rates among caregivers of those with dementia. Therefore, we aimed to systematically review these outcomes to address this gap in the literature and thus provide information to inform future policy and intervention for the benefit of caregivers of dementia patients.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide; Meta-analysis; Alzheimer; Caregiving; Dementia