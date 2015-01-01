Abstract

Besides many impacts, climate change and the rise of harsh weather have a huge hit that jeopardizes agricultural sectors. Natural catastrophes, including flooding and wildfires, are the sources of significant declines in crop production. National governments make an essential commitment, and foreign institutions work together to mitigate disasters' resilience vulnerability. These hazards have pushed catastrophe management to the forefront and made it an expanding scholarly area of study. The remarkable growth of information technology has motivated the scientific group to integrate this technology into emergency management. In this article, agricultural disaster risk management (ADRM) is offered to decide the status quo of the research on agriculture disaster management and the significance of big data. This article's primary objective is to provide technical metric analysis to analyze the body of research carried out in the past decade on different forms of disasters and the use of significant volumes. For the data assessment, the annual growth of publication outcomes, the corresponding categories of topics, and the productivity study specifications was determined. The flux of raw and analytical data from comprehensive data is so established that another effect is heavily affected in the final performance of forecasting. The assessment of ADRM proposed would have been based on data provided by the Department of Indian Meteorology, and improvement is illustrated in incorporating the mechanism proposed in flood prediction long before the occurrence of floods.

Language: en