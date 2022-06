Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a major public health concern in Brazil, with nearly 115,000 Brazilians dying by suicide in 2010-2019. As support for individuals at risk of suicide may come from the community, particularly family and friends, it is fundamental that evidence-based programs or resources to improve such support are in place when needed. This study aimed to culturally adapt the mental health first aid guidelines for assisting a person at risk of suicide used in English-speaking countries for Brazil.



METHODS: A Delphi expert consensus study was conducted among a diverse range of Brazilian health professionals and individuals with lived experience of suicide (n = 60). A total of 161 items from the mental health first aid questionnaire used in English-speaking countries were translated and used in the Brazilian questionnaire. Participants were asked to rate the appropriateness of those items to the Brazilian culture and to recommend any new items when appropriate.



RESULTS: Data were collected over two survey rounds. Consensus was achieved on 145 items. While 123 out of 161 items were adopted from the English guidelines, 22 new endorsed items were created from the expert panel comments.



CONCLUSIONS: Even though there were similarities among the Brazilian and English-language guidelines, the adapted guidelines incorporated actions that were specific to the Brazilian culture, such as new items emphasising the role of family and friends. Further research is warranted on dissemination and uptake of the guidelines in Brazil as well as research into incorporation of the guidelines into Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training for Brazil.

Language: en