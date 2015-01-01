|
Pollock A, D'Cruz K, Scheinberg A, Botchway E, Harms L, Amor DJ, Anderson V, Bonyhady B, Knight S. BMJ Open 2022; 12(6): e059534.
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
35697462
OBJECTIVES: COVID-19 has led to rapid changes in rehabilitation service provision for young people living with traumatic brain and/or spinal cord injury. The aim of this project was to understand the experiences of rehabilitation service providers during the acute response stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, we aimed to identify innovative approaches to meeting the ongoing needs of young people with traumatic brain and/or spinal cord injury during this time. SETTING: This study was conducted at a research institute and involved remote interviews with key informants around Australia and internationally. PARTICIPANTS: Key informants from 11 services supporting children and/or adolescents with traumatic brain injury and/or spinal cord injury were interviewed using a semistructured interview guide. Interviews were transcribed and analysed using inductive thematic analysis.
Language: en
qualitative research; COVID-19; paediatrics; rehabilitation medicine