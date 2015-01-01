Abstract

BACKGROUND: Higher scores (closer to 100) on the Anterior Cruciate Ligament - Return to Sport after Injury (ACL-RSI) scale indicate better psychological readiness to return to sport after anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACLR).



OBJECTIVES: To verify the validity and reliability of the ACL-RSI-short version (ACL-RSI-SV) in Brazilian Portuguese in individuals who underwent ACLR.



METHODS: Participants (n=168) answered the Brazilian versions of ACL-RSI, Tampa Scale for Kinesiophobia (TSK-17), and International Knee Documentation Committee (IKDC) to assess the convergent validity of the short version. Internal consistency was also verified through correlation between items. Scores of participants who did not return to sport, who returned at a lower level, and at the pre-injury level were compared to verify divergent validity. ACL-RSI was answered again after 5-8 days to verify test-retest reliability.



RESULTS: ACL-RSI-SV in Brazilian Portuguese showed good test-retest reliability (ICC(2.1) = 0.85, 95% CI: 0.76, 0.90) and acceptable internal consistency (Cronbach's alpha = 0.78). Standard error of measurement (SEM) and smallest detectable change (SDC) were 4.98 and 13.82. High positive correlation was found with the full version of the ACL-RSI (r=0.93, 95% CI: 0.91, 0.95), moderate positive correlation with the IKDC (r=0.52, 95% CI: 0.40, 0.62), and weak negative correlation with the TSK-17 (r = -0.45, 95% CI: -0.60, -0.28). It also presented good divergent validity to identify individuals who returned to sport.



CONCLUSION: ACL-RSI-SV in Brazilian Portuguese is a consistent, valid, and reliable instrument to assess patients who have undergone ACLR, with good ability to identify those who return to sport.

Language: en