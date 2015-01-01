|
Alshehri OA, Alsulami RE, Alqahtani BS, Alamri OS, Alharbi M. Clin. Med. Insights Case Rep. 2022; 15: e11795476221103824.
(Copyright © 2022, Libertas Academica)
35692725
PURPOSE: To report a rare incidence of corneal endothelial cell loss following airbag injury. OBSERVATION: A 27-year-old female who sustained a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment presented with hand motion vision in the left eye. Ocular examination demonstrated corneal abrasion, significant corneal stromal edema with descemet folds, and a central pachymetry of 999 µm. The patient was managed with topical steroids and antibiotic drops. One week later, specular microscopy revealed a central endothelial cell count of 2200/mm(2) with pleomorphism, polymegathism, and a decreased central corneal thickness of 569 µm. A repeat of specular microscopy 6 months later showed a decreased central endothelial cell count of 1611/mm(2) with recovered visual acuity of 20/30.
Language: en
Airbag; corneal edema; endothelial decompensation; ocular trauma