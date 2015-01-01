|
Citation
Glenn JJ, Nobles AL, Barnes LE, Teachman BA. Clinical Psychological Science 2020; 8(4): 704-722.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Association for Psychological Science, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35692890
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE tools to assess suicide risk are needed to determine when someone is at imminent risk. This pilot laboratory investigation utilized a within-subjects design to identify patterns in text messaging (SMS) unique to high-risk periods preceding suicide attempts. Individuals reporting a history of suicide attempt (N=33) retrospectively identified past attempts and periods of lower risk (e.g., suicide ideation). Language analysis software scored 189,478 text messages to capture three psychological constructs: self-focus, sentiment, and social engagement. Mixed-effects models tested whether these constructs differed in general (means) and over time (slopes) two weeks before a suicide attempt, relative to lower-risk periods. Regarding mean differences, no language features uniquely differentiated suicide attempts from other episodes. However, when examining patterns over time, anger increased and positive emotion decreased to a greater extent as one approached a suicide attempt.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide; Digital Data; Digital Phenotyping; Sentiment Analysis; Text Mining