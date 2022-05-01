SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Deutsch SA, Macaulay JL, Smith N, De Jong A. Dela. J. Public Health 2022; 8(2): 14-20.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Delaware Academy of Medicine : Delaware Public Health Association)

DOI

10.32481/djph.2022.05.003

PMID

35692998

PMCID

PMC9162392

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To establish a standardized, trauma informed and family-centered emergency department (ED) sudden and unexpected infant death (SUID) management protocol at Nemours Children's Health, Delaware for medical professionals and multidisciplinary team (MDT) collaborators, informed by national clinical practice guidance, and respective of both family and investigative needs. SUID are emotionally distressing for involved family members, often precipitated by profound grief and confusion as the family interacts with many mandated public agencies during the course of a medicolegal death investigation. Although SUID necessitates consideration of child abuse and neglect as a contributory factor, and accurate determination of death cause may have critical implications for other family members and public health, prioritizing family needs in a trauma informed manner is paramount. Collaboration between MDT partners to provide optimal care to families following SUID involves transparent family communication, attending to medical and mental health needs of surviving family (especially siblings), and respecting medicolegal investigative constraints. Many institutions lack standardized approaches to SUID cases, which may precipitate increased family distress and delay initiation of necessary medicolegal death procedures.

METHODS: An MDT expert panel consisting of medical, legal, law enforcement, and child welfare professionals was convened at Nemours Children's Health, Delaware in 2018 over a 3-month period to analyze and implement an enhanced, family-centered, trauma informed hospital protocol.

RESULTS: Using exploratory inquiry and dialogue to elicit important protocol goals, a family-centered protocol with revised, coordinated roles for MDT members was developed with enhanced focus on communication, family-, and team-oriented care.

CONCLUSIONS: Implementation of a family-centered, ED-based protocol standardizing the approach to SUID effectively supports medicolegal death investigative procedures while prioritizing trauma informed, supportive, sensitive ED care for grieving families.

POLICY IMPLICATIONS: Health care institutions serving children and their families should develop and implement trauma informed, family-centered protocols to ensure sensitivity during medicolegal death investigations.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print