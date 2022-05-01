Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To establish a standardized, trauma informed and family-centered emergency department (ED) sudden and unexpected infant death (SUID) management protocol at Nemours Children's Health, Delaware for medical professionals and multidisciplinary team (MDT) collaborators, informed by national clinical practice guidance, and respective of both family and investigative needs. SUID are emotionally distressing for involved family members, often precipitated by profound grief and confusion as the family interacts with many mandated public agencies during the course of a medicolegal death investigation. Although SUID necessitates consideration of child abuse and neglect as a contributory factor, and accurate determination of death cause may have critical implications for other family members and public health, prioritizing family needs in a trauma informed manner is paramount. Collaboration between MDT partners to provide optimal care to families following SUID involves transparent family communication, attending to medical and mental health needs of surviving family (especially siblings), and respecting medicolegal investigative constraints. Many institutions lack standardized approaches to SUID cases, which may precipitate increased family distress and delay initiation of necessary medicolegal death procedures.



METHODS: An MDT expert panel consisting of medical, legal, law enforcement, and child welfare professionals was convened at Nemours Children's Health, Delaware in 2018 over a 3-month period to analyze and implement an enhanced, family-centered, trauma informed hospital protocol.



RESULTS: Using exploratory inquiry and dialogue to elicit important protocol goals, a family-centered protocol with revised, coordinated roles for MDT members was developed with enhanced focus on communication, family-, and team-oriented care.



CONCLUSIONS: Implementation of a family-centered, ED-based protocol standardizing the approach to SUID effectively supports medicolegal death investigative procedures while prioritizing trauma informed, supportive, sensitive ED care for grieving families.



POLICY IMPLICATIONS: Health care institutions serving children and their families should develop and implement trauma informed, family-centered protocols to ensure sensitivity during medicolegal death investigations.

Language: en