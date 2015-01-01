|
Daba C, Atamo A, Gebrehiwot M. Environ. Health Insights 2022; 16: e11786302221104949.
(Copyright © 2022, Libertas Academica)
35694430
BACKGROUND: Occupational injuries are among the foremost public health problems that small scale enterprise workers are encountering. Most foregoing occupational injury studies focused on construction or welding industry workers which could underestimate the real level of occupational injuries recorded in small scale enterprises. Conversely, others deal with a combined level of injuries from both small scale and large scale enterprises. Therefore, this study examined the magnitude and predictors of occupational injuries among various categories of small scale enterprise workers in Ambo town (Ethiopia).
Ethiopia; magnitude; Occupational injury; small scale enterprise workers; workers health