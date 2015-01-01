Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is the leading cause of death and disability in young adults in the world. This study assessed clinical characteristics and in-hospital outcomes among traumatic brain injury patients presenting to Addis Ababa Burn, Emergency, and Trauma hospital.



METHODS: A cross-sectional hospital-based survey was conducted at AaBET hospital from January 01/2020 to April 30/2020. Data were collected using structured questionnaires from the trauma registry and patient chart. The collected data were analyzed using statistical software SPSS v 25.0.



RESULTS: Among the 304 traumatic brain injury patients, 75% were males with a mean age of 30.4 + 15.7, and 59.2% came from the Oromia region. Road traffic injury was responsible for 45% of the cases, of which pedestrian struck accounts for 52.2% of the cases. Only 50 (16.4%) patients arrived below 02 hours. 201 (66.1%) patients had mild traumatic brain injury the rest had moderate to severe traumatic brain injury. Skullbone fracture (linear, DSF, & BSF) was the most common (n=157, 63.1%) followed by intracerebral lesions (DAI, brain contusion, & ICH) (n=140, 56.5%). Forty-three (14.1%) patients were intubated. 45(14.8%) cases had a neurosurgical intervention. The mortality rate of severe, moderate, & mild TBI were 25%, 8.0% & 2.0% respectively with an overall mortality of 5.6%.



CONCLUSION: This study showed road traffic injury was the commonest cause of traumatic brain injury which affected young age groups. There was a delayed presentation to AaBET hospital Emergency. The mortality rate was lower than other Ethiopian hospital studies.

