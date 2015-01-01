|
Lin LY, Chien YN, Chen YH, Wu CY, Chiou HY. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e872100.
35692326
INTRODUCTION: Resilience refers to the ability to adapt to difficult situation or adversity. Resilience is what gives people the psychological strength to cope with stress and hardship. Previous studies have investigated the relationship between resilience and bullying victimization and mental health problems. But whether the moderating effect of resilience against depression varies among victims of different types of bullying victimization remains unknown.
Adolescent; Adult; Humans; adolescent; Cross-Sectional Studies; mental health; resilience; victimization; *Bullying/psychology; *Crime Victims/psychology; bullying; depression; Depression/epidemiology; Longitudinal Studies