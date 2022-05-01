|
Citation
Koren Y, Rozenfeld E, Elefant I, Khir N, Glassberg E, Batcir S. Gait Posture 2022; 96: 185-189.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35696823
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Cognitive-motor interference is a common method used to investigate the cognitive demands of human walking. Using this methodology, consistent effects emerge: under cognitive load, walking velocity decreases, while spatio-temporal variability of walking increases. These effects are often interpreted as indicative of an interference in the ability to control gait. However, walking velocity is highly correlated with most gait parameters; thus, the increase in variability does not necessarily reflect reduced control, but rather a constant signal-to-noise ratio.
Keywords
Cognition; Walking; Attention; Cognitive-motor interference; Motor-control