Abstract

AIMS: lack of emotional connection and poor social support are the influential factors for developing suicidal ideation. Studies have established social cognitive deficit in patients with depression, autism, schizophrenia. However, no study so far has investigated about the status social factors in breast cancer patients who often suffer from suicidal thoughts. We hypothesized the relationship between social emotion recognition, social support and suicidal thoughts in breast cancer patients.



METHOD: The cross-sectional study was conducted at the Oncology department of a multi-speciality hospital in Kolkata. There were 176 breast cancer patients: depressed breast cancer patients having suicidal idea (Group-I; N=81), non-suicidal idea depressed breast cancer individuals (Group-II; N=48), and breast cancer with no psychiatric history (Group-III; N=47). Baron-Cohen's Reading the Mind in the Eyes Test and Multidimensional Perceived Social was used for comparing the performance of social support and mind reading abilities in these three groups.



RESULTS: All groups performed poorly compared to GroupIII (29.1 ± 1.27). RMT scores for study Groups I and II were observed as (17.9 ± 0.14) vs (20.32 ± 061). There was an interaction between suicidal thoughts and depression, was also significant ((F=69.5, sig=0.001). this difference remained significant after controlling for demographic variables.



CONCLUSIONS: Suicidal ideation was associated with impaired social emotion recognition and social support. This affects their ability to prop up for social support. This needs to be signified urgently to make sure a better quality of life. KEY WORDS: Breast cancer, theory of mind, suicidal thoughts and depression.

