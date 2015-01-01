|
Datta A, Roy S. Gulf J Oncolog 2022; 1(39): 31-38.
AIMS: lack of emotional connection and poor social support are the influential factors for developing suicidal ideation. Studies have established social cognitive deficit in patients with depression, autism, schizophrenia. However, no study so far has investigated about the status social factors in breast cancer patients who often suffer from suicidal thoughts. We hypothesized the relationship between social emotion recognition, social support and suicidal thoughts in breast cancer patients.
Humans; Female; Risk Factors; Cross-Sectional Studies; Emotions; India; *Breast Neoplasms; *Suicidal Ideation; Quality of Life; Social Interaction