Abstract

Medical and nursing students may have to face healthcare-related violence, especially now as they may be doing clinical duty during the Covid-19 pandemic. This study was conducted to analyse the perceptions and attitudes of medical and nursing students towards violence against healthcare workers (HCWs), when presented with audio-visual depiction of simulated scenarios. This cross-sectional study was conducted over a period of six months (April to September 2019) among the undergraduate medical and nursing students of first, second, pre-final and final years making it a total of 800 students. Video clips were shown to the students pertaining to HCWs' interactions with patients and relatives, and their responses were noted. Among 615 participants who completed the proforma, 248 (40%) students reported having observed or experienced violence in their clinical postings. Overall, 70.7% of medical and 68.5% of nursing students said that they would report incidents of violence to the authority. The questionnaire based on video-based simulated scenarios brought forth the perception that in triggering an act of violence, both the healthcare worker and the attendant could be at fault and full disclosure of complications was a necessary step in preventing such an act of violence. Sensitisation about the same should be incorporated into the teaching curriculum by using simulated scenarios to prepare them to manage such incidents.

