Abstract

Women who are victims of intimate partner violence often suffer of depression and anxiety disorders. We evaluated the performance of the SRQ-20 scale (screening test for common mental health disorders), in women victims of intimate partner violence by male partners. A total of 100 women were surveyed from the out-patient mental health services in four health institutions in Valle del Cauca (Colombia). SRQ-20 scales (Binary version versus Likert version) were compared with mental health diagnoses based on the HSCL-25 scale, as the gold standard. Optimal SRQ-20 cut-off score is > = 6 points; lower than the initially suggested, sensitivity of 96.6% and specificity of 90.9%. The new SRQ-20-Likert scale, establishing a cut-off of > = 8 points, shows better sensitivity (98.9%) and equal specificity than the original scale. Studied SRQ-20 scales are promising instruments for screening mental health disorders among women victims of intimate partner violence in primary health care settings.

