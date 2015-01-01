Abstract

Shoulder disorders are common in athletes who practice overhead and collision sports,1,2 and represent an important clinical problem with a high rate of recurrence.3 Return-to-sport decision-making after a shoulder injury is a significant challenge and should be a shared decision among all stakeholders due to the complexity of the process.4,5 There are currently no evidence-based criteria to be followed during the process of return-to-sport following shoulder injuries, unlike published guidelines for anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction,6 for example. Athletes should also be aware that they may be unable to return to the same level as previous to injury.



Despite the lack of evidence to define return-to-play guidelines, a recent consensus statement has provided important guidance to support decision-making during the return-to-sport process after a shoulder injury.7 The authors outlined 6 domains to consider for the athlete who is in the process of returning to sport after a shoulder injury: pain, active shoulder range of motion, strength, power and endurance, the kinetic chain, psychology, and return-to-sport specific activities. This consensus may be helpful for clinicians and athletes to start gathering information to optimize the plan to return to sport. Still, additional support should be created in the near future. For now, this consensus may be used as a template for clinicians to remember that athletes with a shoulder injury should also have the other segments of the kinetic chain assessed (not only the shoulder) as well as psychological and social aspects...

Language: en