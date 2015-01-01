|
Citation
|
Policastro PO, Camargo PR. Int. J. Sports Phys. Ther. 2022; 17(4): 548-550.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Sports Physical Therapy Section, American Physical Therapy Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35693858
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Shoulder disorders are common in athletes who practice overhead and collision sports,1,2 and represent an important clinical problem with a high rate of recurrence.3 Return-to-sport decision-making after a shoulder injury is a significant challenge and should be a shared decision among all stakeholders due to the complexity of the process.4,5 There are currently no evidence-based criteria to be followed during the process of return-to-sport following shoulder injuries, unlike published guidelines for anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction,6 for example. Athletes should also be aware that they may be unable to return to the same level as previous to injury.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
collision sports; overhead sports; reinjury; return to sport