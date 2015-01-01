Abstract

Aims Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a leading cause of preventable mortality and morbidity. Our aim was to examine the demographics, injury characteristics and management of TBI patients treated in an intensive care unit (ICU) in an Irish tertiary-level hospital with a neurosurgical department.



METHODS A retrospective, longitudinal study of all TBI patients treated in ICU between 2013-2018.



RESULTS 77% (n=171) were male and median age was 46 (Q1-Q3: 28-62). The most common mechanism of injury was fall from less than two meters (<2m) followed by road traffic accident (RTA). The proportion of injuries due to RTA increased over the six-year period (p=0.006). 41.4% (n=92) of injuries had reported alcohol involvement. Patients with fall<2m had double the median age and double the rate of alcohol involvement compared to those suffering RTA (p<0.001, p<0.001). The neurosurgical intervention rate was 74% (n=165). The median duration of ICU admission and of intracranial-pressure monitoring, advanced ventilation and inotropic therapy increased over the six-year period (p=0.031, p=0.038, p=0.033, p<0.001).



DISCUSSION This study's findings could inform precise and impactful public prevention measures. The increasing duration of ICU admission and of other interventions should be examined further for their effect on patient outcome and resource consumption.

