|
Citation
|
Grocott LR, Mair A, Galione JN, Armey MF, Huang J, Nugent NR. J. Adolesc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35695124
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Among adolescents, an increasing rate of interpersonal interactions occurs online. Previous research has shown that interpersonal context exerts a robust impact on suicidal thoughts or behaviors, yet little attention has focused on examining the content of online interactions surrounding self-injurious thoughts or behaviors. As such, the present study sought to compare online social networking behaviors among adolescents on days with and without experiencing self-injurious thoughts or behaviors, as influenced by childhood maltreatment history.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; self-injurious thoughts and behaviors; social networking