McClain CM, Christian Elledge L, Manring S, Whitley ML, Vernberg EM. J. Appl. Sch. Psychol. 2022; 38(2): 95-122.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15377903.2021.1911897

35694439

PMC9187259

We examined associations between proactive and reactive aggression and peer likability across two academic years. Analyses were based on a sample of 442 elementary school children. Proactive and reactive aggression were assessed through self-report and peer likability was assessed via a peer nomination inventory. Data were collected in the fall and spring of two academic years.

FINDINGS from cross-lagged multiple group longitudinal panel models where pathways were freely estimated for boys and girls provided evidence that the relation between reactive aggression and reciprocated liking and received only liking nominations was negative and transactional for girls. Proactive aggression had mixed associations with likability between boys and girls. Our findings suggest that preventative interventions that focus on reducing reactive aggression or increasing peer likability have the potential to shift children away from trajectories of long-term maladjustment.


likability; peer acceptance; proactive aggression; reactive aggression

