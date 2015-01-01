|
Citation
McClain CM, Christian Elledge L, Manring S, Whitley ML, Vernberg EM. J. Appl. Sch. Psychol. 2022; 38(2): 95-122.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
35694439
PMCID
Abstract
We examined associations between proactive and reactive aggression and peer likability across two academic years. Analyses were based on a sample of 442 elementary school children. Proactive and reactive aggression were assessed through self-report and peer likability was assessed via a peer nomination inventory. Data were collected in the fall and spring of two academic years.
Language: en
Keywords
likability; peer acceptance; proactive aggression; reactive aggression