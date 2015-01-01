Abstract

Bystander interventions (BIs) primarily focus on increasing a sense of community and responsibility among students. This study examined moral norms as a determinant of intentions towards BI, within the Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB). College students at two universities (n = 291) completed an online survey measuring TPB constructs (e.g., intentions, perceived norms) and moral norms. Results indicated that moral norms were significantly associated with intentions toward BI, and appeared to be a valuable addition to the overall perceived norms construct. In addition, the law, parents, peers, and religion were identified as significant determinants of moral norms. Promoting collective responsibility to engage in BI and including a moral imperative to act in message development could increase the impact of BI.

Language: en