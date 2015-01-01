Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is one of the leading causes of death and long-term disability among young adults worldwide and in the United States. TBIs are often associated with a high prevalence of morbidity, mortality, and other behavioral and cognitive problems. Several studies have shown that women living with TBIs have significantly higher odds of committing criminal acts, yet the impact of TBI on incarcerated women remains an underresearched area. By contrast, the effect of TBI on men is more prevalent in current literature, particularly relating to sports-related injuries. Given that an estimate of 80% of incarcerated women are mothers, we conducted a literature review in two phases focused on TBI in incarcerated mothers. The initial search of TBI in incarcerated mothers returned no results, so we proceeded in two phases. Phase 1 searched maternal outcomes of TBI, using the terms "maternal health" and "traumatic brain injury," whereas Phase 2 searched "traumatic brain injury" and "incarcerated women." Because so little information is available regarding TBI in incarcerated mothers, we used what we could find in these two phases to highlight the scarcity of knowledge about this population. This brief report addresses the knowledge gap that exists for incarcerated mothers living with TBI to encourage regular TBI screening to raise awareness and advocate for accommodated care. Correctional forensic nurses are perfectly placed to do TBI screening and to provide continuous rehabilitation after release to prevent reoffending.

Language: en