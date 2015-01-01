SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Li S, Yan H, Qiao S, Chang X. J. Nurs. Manag. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/jonm.13717

35696606

AIMS: The primary objective of this study was to determine the prevalence of workplace violence among nurses in China and its association with demographic characteristics, quality of work life, and coping styles. The secondary objective was to explore how nurses deal with workplace violence and the emotional/psychological impact of workplace violence on nurses.

BACKGROUND: Workplace violence is a common occupational hazard that causes physical and psychological harm to nurses.

METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted with 2769 nurses from China. A demographic information questionnaire, hospital workplace violence questionnaire, Chinese version of the work-related quality of life scale, and coping style scale were used in this study. The Chi-squared test, Mann-Whitney U test, and binary logistic regression analysis were used to investigate the effects of demographic characteristics, quality of work life, and coping styles on nurses' workplace violence.


coping style; Nurse; quality of work life; workplace violence

