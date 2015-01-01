|
Citation
Li S, Yan H, Qiao S, Chang X. J. Nurs. Manag. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
35696606
Abstract
AIMS: The primary objective of this study was to determine the prevalence of workplace violence among nurses in China and its association with demographic characteristics, quality of work life, and coping styles. The secondary objective was to explore how nurses deal with workplace violence and the emotional/psychological impact of workplace violence on nurses.
Keywords
coping style; Nurse; quality of work life; workplace violence