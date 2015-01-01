|
Citation
|
LaFreniere LS, Newman MG, Graham JW. Ment Health Addict Res 2022; 6(2): e1000202.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35693631
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Previous studies on parental support have consistently shown it predicts lower adolescent alcohol use. Yet findings regarding the influence of parental monitoring have been mixed. The current study aims to resolve this concern while examining peer selection as a mediator of both parenting factors. The current study used structural equation modeling and bootstrapping mediation analysis on data from 3,027 youth across three waves of the Adolescent Alcohol Prevention Trial to examine these factors. We tested a latent path model where the effect of parental support and monitoring in 7(th) grade on adolescent alcohol use in 9(th) grade was hypothesized to be mediated by best friends' alcohol use in 8(th) grade.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Parenting; monitoring; adolescent alcohol use; parental support; peer selection; peers