Abstract

Suicide is a major cause of death worldwide. Several biological systems have been implicated in suicidal behavior but studies of candidate biomarkers have failed to produce clinically relevant biomarkers for suicide prediction. The objective of the present study was to identify novel candidate biomarkers for suicidal behavior. We used a nested case-control study design where a large cohort of patients with bipolar disorder (N = 5 110) were followed up to 8 years after blood sampling. We included patients that attempted suicide during follow-up (N = 348) and matched bipolar disorder patients from the same cohort who did not attempt suicide during the study period (N = 348) and analyzed a total of 92 proteins with a neuro exploratory multiplex panel. Using a multivariate classification algorithm devised to minimize bias in variable selection, we identified a parsimonious set of proteins that best discriminated bipolar disorder patients with and without prospective suicide attempts. The algorithm selected 16 proteins for the minimal-optimal classification model, which outperformed 500 models with permuted outcome (p = 0.0004) but had low sensitivity (53%) and specificity (64%). The candidate proteins were then entered in separate logistic regression models to calculate protein-specific associations with prospective suicide attempts. In individual analyses, three of these proteins were significantly associated with prospective suicide attempt (SCGB1A1, ANXA10, and CETN2). Most of the candidate proteins are novel to suicide research.

Language: en