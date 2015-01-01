SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Family and domestic violence (FDV) remains a topical issue in Australia. With state incidences of FDV reaching up to 1668 victims per 100,000 persons, the need for tools assessing the likelihood of future offending and recidivism is paramount. The present study reviewed the quality and efficacy of FDV risk assessment tools currently in use by police in each Australian state/territory. The review revealed a large gap in the development and quality assessment of tools employed by Australian police officers. Additionally, when compared to international 'gold standard' risk assessment tools, it was evident that the tools currently in use are assessing for too many variables, and that key high-risk factors are absent. It is argued that Australian FDV risk assessment tools need revising, with the development of a nationwide risk assessment tool being the goal of future research in this area.


