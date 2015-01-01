|
Citation
Eichinger M, Darjee R. Psychiatry Psychol. Law. 2021; 28(6): 885-908.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Australian and New Zealand Association of Psychiatry, Psychology, and Law, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
35694650
PMCID
Abstract
The field of sexual homicide research is relatively recent, with many existing studies limited by small sample sizes and sampling bias. In Australia and New Zealand specifically, only one study to date addresses this phenomenon but there is a lack of comprehensive descriptive data. This study aims to fill this research gap using a representative sample gathered from public legal databases. A total of 118 cases of sexual homicide offenders are described to create a portrait of this type of offender, their victims and their offence behaviour.
Language: en
Keywords
Australia; New Zealand; sexual violence; homicide; offender characteristics; sexual homicide; sexual motivation; victim characteristics; violent crime