SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jeffries S, Rao P, Chuenurah C, Fitz-Gerald M. Psychiatry Psychol. Law. 2021; 28(6): 909-933.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Australian and New Zealand Association of Psychiatry, Psychology, and Law, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13218719.2021.1894263

PMID

35694652

PMCID

PMC9176368

Abstract

Few researchers have concerned themselves with qualitative gender-comparative studies of women's and men's prison trajectories - particularly appraisals relating to international cross border drug trafficking (ICBDT). Using life history interviews with prisoners incarcerated in three regions of Thailand, we describe, examine and compare the features of women's and men's pathways to prison for ICBDT. Overall, the findings point to both similarities and divergences in experiences by gender. Three pathways to prison emerged for both women and men: (1) 'deviant' lifestyle, (2) economic familial provisioning and (3) inexperience and deception. However, gendered variance was found within these pathways; an additional woman-only trajectory, the romantic susceptibility pathway, was also identified.


Language: en

Keywords

Thailand; gender; drug couriers; drug mules; feminist pathways; ICBDT; international cross border drug trafficking; Southeast Asia

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print