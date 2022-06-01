Abstract

Foreign body airway obstruction (FBAO) events are relatively common in children, particularly in preschool-age due to several factors such as immature chewing ability and dentition, narrower airways and specific behaviours such as high levels of activity, play, and distractibility that increase the risk of choking. Most children choking events happen at home or at school, where children spend most of their time while cared or supervised by parents or kindergarten teachers.



The indication of anti-choking suction devices as a step in the FBAO treatment is controversial due to the limited to date evidences and their potential risks. These devices are Class 1 registered by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in a choking emergency, a simple registration for low-risk devices that are exempted from further FDA clearance or formal approval and have not passed through a submission and assessment process. Therefore, this simulation pilot study aimed to evaluate the ability of naïve parents (n = 43) and kindergarten teachers (n = 8) to use the anti-chocking suction devices (LifeVac® and DeCHOKER®)...

