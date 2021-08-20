Abstract

Based on an analysis of the formation mechanism, stability state and development trend, this paper focuses on monitoring key indicators, such as surface deformation and rainfall, to realize the early warning of landslides and provide some guidance for landslide disaster prevention and avoidance in the alpine mountainous area of Nangqian, Qinghai Province. The landslide of the Baima Elin Monastery has the topographic and geomorphological conditions of landslide formation and has the basic characteristics indicating that it can be influenced by rainfall and climate, so a landslide warning should be comprehensive. At the same time, the landslide is currently in an unstable state, and the seasonal freeze-thaw cycle will cause it to become more unstable. Based on macroscopic signs, it is predicted that the deformation of the Baima Elin Monastery landslide will continue to intensify without abatement, the stability will be further reduced after winter, developing in an unfavorable direction, and engineering measures should be taken as soon as possible to manage the landslide.

