Clark DA, Macinko J, Porfiri M. Soc. Sci. Med. 2022; 305: e115103.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35696874
Guns are a ubiquitous feature of contemporary US culture, driven, at least partly, by firearms' constitutional enshrinement. However, the majority of laws intended to restrict or expand firearm access and use are formulated and passed in the states, leading to 50 different firearm-related legal environments. To date, little is known about why some states pass more restrictive or permissive firearm laws than others. In this article, we identify patterns of firearm law adoption across states, by framing the problem as a bipartite network (states connected to laws and laws connected to states) that is the result of a complex, and interconnected system of unobserved forces. We employ Exponential-family Random Graph Models (ERGMs), a class of statistical network models that allow for the dispensing of the assumptions of statistical independence, to identify factors that increase or decrease the likelihood of states adopting permissive or restrictive firearms laws over the period 1979 to 2020.
Language: en
Violence; Social networks; Public health; Policy analysis; Government/state