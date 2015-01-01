|
Citation
Lombardi LR, Pfeiffer MR, Metzger KB, Myers RK, Curry AE. Traffic Injury Prev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35696334
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The availability of complete and accurate crash injury data is critical to prevention and intervention efforts. Relying solely on hospital discharge data or police crash reports may result in a biased undercount of injuries. Linking hospital data with crash reports may allow for a more robust identification of injuries and an understanding of which populations may be missed in an analysis of one source. We used the New Jersey Safety and Health Outcomes (NJ-SHO) data warehouse to examine the share of the entire crash-injured population identified in each of the two data sources, overall and by age, race/ethnicity, sex, injury severity, and road user type.
Language: en
Keywords
injuries; International Classification of Diseases; data integration; hospital discharge data; Motor vehicle crashes; police crash reports