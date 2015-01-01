|
Terzoni S, Bianchi LC, Ferrara P, Di Bari A, Destrebecq A. Ann. Ig. 2022; 34(4): 375-383.
(Copyright © 2022, Societa Editrice Universo)
35700029
INTRODUCTION: It is known in the literature that the main cause of physical impairment in children with severe disabilities is falling, which can worsen their already compromised condition. There are no specific scales for this population in the literature, neither in Italian nor in other languages. We created and validated a scale for assessing the risk of falling in children with severe disabilities. STUDY DESIGN: Observational prospective study.
Language: en
children; disability; Fall; tool