Abstract

BACKGROUND: Evidence has shown that frailty is associated with the risk of falls in older people. However, the components of frailty that have the highest association with fall events are largely unknown.



METHODS: This study analyzed panel data from the Korean Longitudinal Study of Aging. We used the Korean Frailty Instrument, which includes domains for social isolation, exhaustion and weakness estimated by grip strength, to assess frailty. Fall event data were collected during follow-up visits.



RESULTS: A total of 3122 community-dwelling adults aged 65 years or older were included at baseline in 2006 and were followed up every 2 years until 2018. The participants with frailty had a higher risk of falls than those without frailty (OR=1.31, 95% CI=1.11-1.54, P = 0.001; fully adjusted model). We found that three components of frailty, namely, social isolation, exhaustion, and weakness, were independently and significantly related to fall events in the unadjusted model. In the fully adjusted model, social isolation and exhaustion were significantly associated with fall events (OR=1.38, 95% CI=1.18-1.61, P < 0.001 and OR=1.28, 95% CI=1.10-1.51, P = 0.006, respectively), and there was no significant association between weakness and the risk of falls (OR=1.11, 95% CI=0.91-1.34, P = 0.307).



CONCLUSIONS AND IMPLICATIONS: Frailty was associated with more fall events in Korean older adults. Social isolation and exhaustion but not weakness were significantly associated with fall events. Our study suggests that interventions should be tailored to older adults with social and psychological frailty.

Language: en