Abstract

BACKGROUND: Housing insecurity increases risk for child maltreatment, although links from specific domains of housing hardship to specific maltreatment types are not well understood.



OBJECTIVE: The present study tested relationships between three domains of housing - quality, stability, and affordability - with three types of child maltreatment - psychological abuse, physical abuse, and neglect - in a sample of mothers with children age 5-9. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Data came from a large, longitudinal survey that recruited mothers in hospitals shortly after giving birth in 20 large American cities; five follow-up interviews occurred over 15 years. The analytic sample was limited to mothers who retained at least partial custody when children were aged 5 and 9 and participated in the In-Home sub-study (N = 1804).



METHODS: A measurement model fit using confirmatory factory analysis estimated six latent constructs, while a path analysis estimated links from each housing domain to each maltreatment type.



RESULTS: Housing affordability was associated with reduced psychological and physical abuse (β = -1.10, p < 0.05 and β = -0.66, p < 0.05 respectively), but not with neglect. Neither housing quality nor stability had any significant association with any maltreatment type. The only significant predictor of neglect was maternal depression.



CONCLUSIONS: Housing affordability in particular may protect against maltreatment, but other domains of housing insecurity appear to have little to no effect controlling for other household factors.



FINDINGS highlight the need for increased affordable housing supply, as well as mental health supports for families cost-burdened by meeting basic needs.

