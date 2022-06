Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Traumatic carotid artery dissections (CAD) are rare but produce potentially devastating injuries. Most patients develop symptoms within 72 hours of traumatic injury.



CASE REPORT: We report the case of a 33-year-old, previously healthy male who presented to the emergency department for evaluation of transient, right-sided facial droop with visual changes. His symptoms began 12 days after falling off a scooter. Imaging revealed an extracranial internal CAD.



CONCLUSION: Symptoms of CAD may present weeks after blunt trauma, making clinical diagnosis difficult. Clinicians must have high suspicion for vascular injury and consider neuroimaging in cervical flexion/extension injuries.

Language: en