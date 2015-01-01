Abstract

INTRODUCTION: A 38-year-old with suicidal ideation and alcohol intoxication received conducted energy from a conducted energy weapon (CEW) and subsequently was found to have a transient electrocardiogram (ECG) abnormality consistent with Brugada waveform that resolved over a period of three hours.



CASE REPORT: A 38-year-old male with no pertinent medical history presented with suicidal ideation and alcohol intoxication after an altercation with the police. The patient received two CEW exposures during an encounter with law enforcement prior to transport to the emergency department. He was asymptomatic, but an ECG was performed as part of the triage process given his reported CEW exposure. His initial ECG showed ST-segment and T-wave changes in the precordial leads similar to those found in Brugada syndrome. After a three-hour period of observation and resolution of the patient's alcohol intoxication, a repeat ECG was performed that showed resolving Brugada morphology.



CONCLUSION: Review of the literature surrounding the safety profile associated with CEW exposure shows few if any documented concerning cardiac electrophysiology changes and suggests that routine electrocardiographic studies or monitoring is not required. This case presents an isolated but interesting instance of a transient ECG abnormality associated with a CEW exposure.

