Sulkowski K, Grant G, Brodie T. Clin. Pract. Cases Emerg. Med. 2022; 6(2): 159-161.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of California, Irvine)
DOI
PMID
35701359
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Arterial dissection is well known as a potential cause of stroke in young patients. Vertebral artery dissection occurs most commonly in the setting of minor trauma but has been seen in cases of cervical manipulation. With advances in at-home therapeutic modalities for neck pain came the advent of handheld massage guns. These massage guns have gained considerable popularity in recent years, but their safety for use in the cervical region has not been well studied. CASE REPORT: In this case report, we discuss a 27-year-old female who presented with headache, neck pain, and dizziness who was found to have vertebral artery dissection after repetitive use of a handheld massage gun.
