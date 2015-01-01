Abstract

Background Fall from a height is a common cause of trauma requiring emergency care; in many cases, the trauma team needs to urgently develop the initial treatment strategy. The mechanism of injury (intentional or accidental) is an important factor in predicting trauma patterns and severity. We aimed to describe how the severity of injuries in each body region contributes to overall trauma severity and skeletal trauma patterns in intentional and accidental falls.



METHODS Data accumulated between January 1, 2004 and May 31, 2019 were obtained from a nationwide trauma database. Patients aged ≥18 years and injured by falls from a height were included. The median Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS) score for the Injury Severity Score (ISS) for each body region (region 1: head, face, and neck; region 2: thorax; region 3: abdomen; region 4: lower extremity and pelvis; and region 5: upper extremity) was investigated. Skeletal injury patterns were classified into four groups: group I (intentional/severe), group II (accidental/severe), group III (intentional/not severe), and group IV (accidental/not severe). Severe trauma was defined as a trauma with an ISS of 16 or more. The groups were compared using the chi-square test and Mann-Whitney U test.



RESULTS Among the 342,263 patients enrolled in the database, 28,409 met the inclusion criteria: 6,812 in group I, 11,754 in group II, 2,384 in group III, and 7,459 in group IV. The intentional fall group showed an increase in the AIS score for region 4 as the ISS increased, whereas the accidental fall group showed an increase in the AIS score for region 1. Both groups showed an increase in the AIS score for region 2 as the ISS increased. The intentional fall group had a higher proportion of fractures in the lower extremities and pelvis than the accidental fall group.



CONCLUSIONS There were differences in trauma patterns and trauma severity levels between patients who experienced intentional and accidental falls from a height. Our findings provide a comprehensive understanding of this topic. Further studies are required to assess the usefulness of our findings for the development of initial treatment strategies at the ED.

