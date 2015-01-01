Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Illicit drug use has been found to increase the risks of male barroom aggression (MBA). Personality traits such as dispositional aggressiveness have been associated with illicit substance use and aggressive behaviour, along with social normative masculinity factors. The present study assessed the relationships between illicit drug use, key personality (trait aggression, impulsivity, narcissism) and masculinity (conformity to masculine norms, male honour) variables with physical MBA perpetration and victimisation among male Australian construction workers.



METHODS: A purposive, high-risk sample of male construction workers aged 18-69 years (n = 476, M(age) = 25.90 years, SD(age) = 9.44) completed interviews at their place of work or training.



RESULTS: Participants reported high rates of both physical MBA perpetration (21%; n = 100) and victimisation (31.1%; n = 148) as well as any illicit drug use (33.61%; n = 160). Logistic regressions revealed the use of amphetamine-type stimulants (methamphetamine, ecstasy) was associated with violence perpetration, even after accounting for high-intensity drinking (HID) which was the strongest predictor of MBA involvement. Trait variables (Trait Physical aggressiveness, narcissism) and the masculine norm CMNI Violence were also risk factors for MBA perpetration while CMNI Playboy was protective against MBA.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: The use of amphetamine-type stimulants is a risk-factor for MBA perpetration, as are key personality traits such as aggressiveness and narcissism. Most aspects of masculinity, including male honour, were either unrelated to or protective against involvement in physical violence in bars, clubs or pubs.

