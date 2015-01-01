Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Although nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) in youth is an important mental health concern worldwide, limited studies have investigated its sociodemographic correlates in early adulthood. This study explored associations between socioeconomic status (SES) and self-harm behaviors, including NSSI and suicidal ideation, in a community-based sample of young adults.



METHODS: A total of 414 Korean young adults engaged in NSSI and 200 controls completed online self-report questionnaires assessing sociodemographic and clinical characteristics, using logistic regression to estimate the odds ratio and analyzed risk factors for NSSI, especially the independent influence of SES on NSSI risk. Multivariate regression was performed to identify the role of socioeconomic disadvantage in suicidal ideation in NSSI people.



RESULTS: Logistic regression showed that low SES significantly increased NSSI risk. Multivariable regression also revealed that lower SES was related to more severe suicidal ideation in young adults with NSSI after controlling for gender and the higher-severity NSSI index, including the number of NSSI methods used and NSSI intrapersonal functions.



CONCLUSIONS: This is the first study to directly address socioeconomic gradients of a general population of young adults with NSSI and its effects, and socioeconomic status should be considered preemptively when defining suicide risks of this group and when intervening in self-injurious behaviors.

Language: en