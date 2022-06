Abstract

Data Source: WHO Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent and Ageing data portal. Available at: https://platform.who.int/data/maternal-newborn-child-adolescent-ageing and World Health Organization. Sexual, Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health Policy Survey, 2018-2019: Summary Report. Geneva: World Health Organization; 2020.



• National adolescent health programs are instrumental in prioritizing adolescents and their health needs and these programs function best when adequately staffed and funded.

• Globally, 77% of the 150 countries responding to the Sexual, Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health Policy Survey (2018-2019) reported having a national adolescent health program, while only 29% reported that the program included at least one designated full-time person and a regular government budget allocation.

• The proportion of countries reporting having a national adolescent health programme increased with decreasing country income...

Language: en