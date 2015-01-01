Abstract

Disparities in socioeconomic status and minority status impacts the risk of burn injury and the severity of that injury, thus impacting the subsequent cost of care. We aimed to characterize the demographic details surrounding receipt of financial assistance due to burn injury and its relationship with health-related quality of life scores. Participants ≥18 from Burn Model System National Longitudinal Database (BMS) with complete demographic data were included (n=4,330). Non-responders to financial assistance questions were analyzed separately. The remaining sample (n=1,255) was divided into participants who received financial assistance because of burn injury, those who received no financial assistance, and those who received financial assistance before injury and as a result of injury. A demographic and injury-characteristic comparison was conducted. Health-related quality of life metrics (Satisfaction with Life, Short Form-12/Veterans RAND 12-Item Health Survey, Community Integration Questionnaire Social Component, and the Post-Traumatic Growth Inventory) were analyzed pre-injury, then 6-months, 1-year, and 2-years post-injury. A matched cohort analysis compared these scores. When compared to their no financial assistance counterparts, participants receiving financial assistance due to burns were more likely to be minorities (19% vs. 14%), have more severe injuries (% total body surface area burn 21% vs. 10%), and receive workers' compensation (24% vs. 9%). They also had lower health-related quality of life scores on all metrics except the post traumatic growth inventory. Financial assistance may aid in combating disparities in post-traumatic growth scores for participants at the greatest risk of financial toxicity but does not improve other health-related quality of life metrics.

Language: en