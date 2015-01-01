Abstract

Our study examines the association between Adverse Childhood Experience (ACE) exposure and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms among survivors of violence. In this cross-sectional study, an ACE questionnaire and PTSD Checklist for DSM-5 (PCL-5) were completed by 147 participants ≤ 3 months after presenting to a Philadelphia, PA emergency department between 2014 and 2019 with a violent injury. This study treated ACEs, both separate and cumulative, as exposures and PTSD symptom severity as the outcome. Most participants (63.3%) met criteria for provisional PTSD, 90% reported experiencing ≥ 1 ACE, and 39% reported experiencing ≥ 6 ACEs. Specific ACEs were associated with increasing PCL-5 scores and increased risk for provisional PTSD. Additionally, as participants' cumulative ACE scores increased, their PCL-5 scores worsened (b = 0.16; p < 0.05), and incremental ACE score increases predicted increased odds for a positive provisional PTSD screen.



RESULTS provide further evidence that ACEs exacerbate the development of PTSD in young survivors of violence. Future research should explore targeted interventions to treat PTSD among survivors of interpersonal violence.

Language: en