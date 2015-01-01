|
Citation
|
Kuehn BM. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2022; 327(22): 2183.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35699699
|
Abstract
|
Firearm homicide rates rose by more than a third during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US, according to a CDC Vital Signs report. The firearm homicide rate per 100 000 increased from 4.6 in 2019 to 6.1 in 2020--the highest rate since 1994. Communities disproportionately affected by poverty, systemic inequity, and structural racism incurred the heaviest loss of life due to rising gun violence.
Language: en