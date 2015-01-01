Abstract

In Reply All 3 Letters to the Editor point out that the findings of our study1 regarding a brief online program to introduce DBT skills did not undermine evidence for the effectiveness of traditional DBT. We agree, and we attempted to make that point in our discussion. We had hoped to demonstrate that a highly scalable, low-intensity program to introduce DBT skills could reduce risk of self-harm in a broad population of people at increased risk. Instead, we found that offering such a program had no apparent benefit and may have actually increased the risk of self-harm...

