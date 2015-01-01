CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Sun CF, Trestman RL. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2022; 327(22): 2245-2246.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35699712
|
Abstract
|
A recent randomized clinical trial1 found that brief online DBT skills training compared with usual care increased the risk of self-harm by 30% in patients with chronic suicidal ideation and self-harm behavior. The authors mentioned the difference between their intervention and traditional DBT and alluded that the unfavorable outcome might result from patient dissatisfaction. However, we have some concerns about this study...
Language: en